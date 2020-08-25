Greece and Turkey to carry out rival military exercises off Crete – Panorama

Greece will carry out navy and flying force exercises in the objected to eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday in a relocation that drew a mad action from Turkey, which revealed it will carry out training operations of its own, The National reported.

As the source detailed, T= the Greek 3- day workout will occur south- east of the island of Crete, near to where Turkey is looking for oil and gas.

The Turkish defence ministry stated it would carry out the maritime training to improve co- ordination.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that Greece was threatening the security of all ships in the area.

Greece revealed the workout after the Turkish research study vessel the Oruc Reis– which has actually been accompanied by the Turkish navy– would continue its work tillThursday Greece has actually consistently required its withdrawal, sent its own warships to the location and put its militaries on alert.

Earlier this month, Athens stated a Greek frigate and a Turkish ship clashed while watching the Oruc Reis.

The stress have actually resounded throughout the EU, with France dispatching ships to the location to assistance Greece’s tracking of Turkey’s work.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is due in Athens and Ankara on Tuesday where he will look for to fix the …



