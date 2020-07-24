Greatest Chess Player of All Time Backs Bitcoin

Garry Kasparov, the Russian chessmaster who took on versus IBM’s “Deep Blue” supercomputer, states Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain innovations, are the option to the need for personal privacy in monetary markets.

In a July 23 interview with Forbes factor Roger Huang, Kasparov stated he saw lots of benefits to cryptocurrencies. According to him, they provide people more control over their cash, which is normally managed “either by the state, corporations or outside parties.”

“The good thing about Bitcoin is that you know exactly the number — the magic number of 21 million,” the chessmaster stated, describing the optimum number of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens that will ever be mined. “But when you look at the other side, the Fed for instance, you never know how many trillions of dollars will appear on the market tomorrow that will damage your savings.”

Kasparov is a chair of the Human Rights Foundation, a structure which utilizes innovation and digital developments to secure those whose liberties are threatened. According to him, blockchain innovation and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are “natural choices” for security versus violations on personal privacy and human rights.

“I think the steady rise in popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as a concept is inevitable, because it’s a response to the shift of power from individuals to states or other institutions that may act on our privacy without our consent.”

Chess and blockchain

Cointelegraph reported in June that a chess match in between grandmaster Sergey Karjakin and Algorand creator Silivio Micali was taped on the blockchain.

Like Kasparov, Kajakin revealed an interest in cryptocurrencies and the underlying innovation. Algorand, an evidence of stake blockchain platform, might be utilized to even more higher adoption of chess, according to Micali.