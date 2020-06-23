Great White shark swims just below group of oblivious surfers in South Africa

Unsuspecting surfers had a brush with death each time a man-eating Great White shark swam right below them as they waited to catch a wave.

Drone footage shows the fearsome predator – estimated to be 10ft long – cruising one of the six surfers and a lone kayaker who have no idea that a lethal attack could be just seconds away.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Plettenberg Bay in Western Province, South Africa, in just six foot deep water.

The shark goes undetected for 25 seconds until a kayaker in a green canoe not quite bumps in to its tail and suddenly realises a Great White is right beneath them.

He shouts an alert to a buddy on a surfboard whose legs are just a couple of of feet from the jaws of the Great White and, realising the chance, he suddenly paddles furiously away.

The surfer catches a wave to just take him safely from the shark, which casually turns away from what could have been a simple meal and glides off back across the coast.

As the warning reaches the other surfers, they too paddle towards the shore and alert the lifeguards who clear the beach and order everyone out of the water.

National Sea Rescue Institute press spokesman Craig Lambinon said they certainly were appealing to all surfers, paddle boarders and bathers to be on full alert for Great White sharks.

He said: ‘Those using the water around the Southern and Eastern Cape have to be cautious because of high number of Great White shark sightings and close encounters at the moment.

‘The increase of sharks currently of the season is part of the conventional aggregation of these animals that make the most of natural prey like seals and fish coming close in shore.

‘A large amount of shark sightings and some encounters have been reported close in shore across the Plettenberg Bay coastline within the last few weeks and on Sunday and today.

‘Drone footage of a big Great White shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay today highlights the urgency of this safety appeal since they are in very close,’ he said.

Great Whites swim at up to 37mph at full pelt and burst out of the water from below their prey.

Great white sharks have this kind of strong sense of smell that they can detect a colony of seals two miles away.

Great whites give birth to as much as ten ‘pups’ but mothers will eat them when they don’t swim off fast enough.

They swim at as much as 37mph at full pelt and burst out of the water from below their prey.

They attack 5-10 humans each year but frequently just have a ‘sample bite’ out of curiosity before swimming off.

Great whites can live to up to 70 years old.

They are coloured white underneath to create them harder to see from below with sunlight shining down.

They have a few rows of teeth that may number to the thousands.

As their teeth drop out, they are replaced by razor sharp teeth in the row behind.

Sarah Waries of City of Cape Town Shark Spotters programme said: ‘The behaviour seen in this drone footage shows the shark understands of the surfers and is investigating them.

‘It is very important for people to keep in mind that Great White sharks are naturally inquisitive apex predators and that even though shark bites are rare, water users must comprehend the inherent risk connected with sharing the ocean with your animals and change their behaviour appropriately to avoid encountering sharks’.

The NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on all their sea rescue craft and rescue vehicles, and their medics carry the kit in their private cars to respond quickly.

Plettenberg Bay resident Michael Herbst said on social media: ‘The drone footage is just mental and these guys said they had no idea the Great White was there until one of them yelled “shark”.

‘They said they came out the water so fast and the beach was cleared by the lifeguards. For these surfers, it was their lucky day and they will always remember what happened out there because it is on film’.

In yesteryear ten years, 12 people have been attacked and killed by sharks in South Africa – five by Great Whites; four by Bull sharks; one by a Tiger shark; and two by unknown sharks.

There is an average of six shark attacks a year in South Africa with 15% proving fatal and the key culprit may be the biggest of them all – the Great White, of which you will find thought to be 300 to 500 along the coast.

They can mature to 20 feet long and consider to 2 tons and the largest ever seen was a Great White dubbed ‘Deep Blue’ off the coast of Hawaai a year ago – estimated to be about 23 feet.

The Great Whites have only one known predator in the oceans which is the Killer Whale and can have as many 3,000 teeth growing in rows in their jaws at anyone time as much as three inches long.

In 2011 Tim van Heerden, 49, was killed by am 8ft Great White at the Keurboom River Mouth, Western Province, after being pulled off his surf board twice, suffering horrific injuries and dying later in hospital.

The year before, Lloyd Skinner, 37, was attacked with a Great White at Fish Hoek in the Western Province while swimming in chest-deep water and was dragged out to sea after being bitten repeatedly.

in 2012, David Lilienfield, 20, was attacked while on his human anatomy board in False Bay, Western Province by a 15ft Great White shark which bit off his leg at the hip and, despite being rescued, that he bled to death.