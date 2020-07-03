Great White Shark Sighting Forces Swimmers Out Of the Water On Dennis Beach – CBS Boston

DENNIS (CBS) — A great white shark sighting off the coast of Dennis forced swimmers out of the water Thursday afternoon. A lifeguard spotted a juvenile great white shark wanting to attack two seals at about 2:45 p.m., the harbormaster said.

The shark was seen about 400 feet off the shore of Chapin Beach.

“Based on the credibility of the reporting party, swimmers were directed to exit the water,” Harbormaster Dawson Farber told WBZ-TV.

A boat searched the area but didn’t see any sharks. Beachgoers were allowed back in the water at about 4 p.m.

The waters have now been warming up off Cape Cod and experts want swimmers to know that sharks are back in the area.