‘Great!’ – Trump Celebrates Appeals Court Decision Ordering Dismissal Of Flynn Case

President Trump on Wednesday celebrated your choice by a federal appeals court ordering a lesser court to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Great!” that he wrote adding, “Appeals court upholds Justice Department’s request to drop criminal case against General Michael Flynn.”

Indeed, a 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to approve the DOJ’s motion to dismiss.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also celebrated the ruling on social media.

“This was a hit job on a distinguished 3 Star General who I was proud to serve with under his command as a young 2nd LT Military Intelligence Officer at Fort Huachuca, AZ,” he wrote.

Victory

Sullivan had requested overview of the DOJ’s decision to drop the case against Flynn, asking whether or not that he could be held in contempt of court for perjury.

The federal judge, in an extremely unusual move, then appointed a retired judge to argue contrary to the request to dismiss.

Now, the appeals court essentially said ‘no more games.’

This new ruling fully exonerates Flynn, unless and until any further appeals are filed. But this seems to be a reasonably definitive victory.

Exonerated

Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, pled guilty to lying to the FBI over contacts with Russia in late 2017.

But documents unsealed by the Department of Justice earlier this season showed his plea was likely the consequence of a coercion and entrapment plot.

Handwritten notes from the afternoon Flynn was interviewed by the FBI show asking what underneath line goal is: “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The context of the FBI’s notes proved a lot of for the Justice Department to argue that he was not entrapped by bad-faith actors, ergo they dropped the case.

President Trump has declared that what officials under President Obama did to Flynn was disgraceful.

“He was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to try and take down a president,” that he explained.

“I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they’re dishonest, crooked people,” Trump added suggesting those involved were “human scum” and committed “treason.”

Now that Flynn is cleared, it’s time for you to investigate those Obama-era officials.