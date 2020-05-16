‘Great people!’ Trump backs anti-lockdown protesters filmed harassing reporter in Long Island

Donald Trump has backed a gaggle of anti-lockdown protesters in Long Island, New York, who had been filmed harassing and insulting a journalist who had turned as much as cowl their demonstration.

The president retweeted a video by journalist Kevin Vesey speaking about what he referred to as “alarming” ranges of anger from the individuals he spoke to however pledging to cowl their story pretty. Mr Trump added the remark: “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!”

In one other tweet, Vesey – who works for Long Island broadcaster News12LI – wrote: “I’ll in all probability always remember what occurred as we speak.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“I used to be insulted. I used to be berated. I used to be virtually chased by individuals who refused to put on masks in the center of a pandemic.





“All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here’s the finished product.”

In the movies, a crowd of individuals, many not carrying masks or observing social distancing recommendation, shout on the reporter that he’s “fake news” and an “enemy of the people”, each phrases generally utilized by Mr Trump to demean the media.

At one level a gaggle of individuals chant: “Fake news is not essential!”





One man flicks a center finger at Vesey whereas one other, apparently recognising him from his reviews, says: “Tell the truth, Kevin.”

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment because the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, resulting in mounting strain to open up companies once more. Some of the protesters in the video point out that they’re not receiving paychecks.

Watch extra

Mr Trump has commonly praised protesters, most just lately the armed demonstrators who’ve held rallies towards stay-at-home measures at state capitols like Lansing, Michigan. Some disrupted the work of state legislators, prompting at the very least one consultant to come back to work carrying a bulletproof vest.

In 2017 he stated there have been “very fine people” amongst right-wing protesters in Charlottesville, Viriginia, a lot of whom had been chanting “Jews will not replace us”. One, who had expressed white nationalist views, was later convicted of the homicide of counter-protester Heather Heyer after intentionally crashing a automotive right into a crowd of individuals.

The president’s tweet was considered one of a string on Saturday as he spent the morning attacking the media, his predecessor Barack Obama and his political enemies. He additionally vowed to “remedy” what he instructed was “Radical Left” bias on social media, giving his public backing to controversial right-wing activist Michelle Malkin. According to his official schedule the president had no official appointments on Saturday, though not all of his actions are listed.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

Although most of his Saturday morning tweets had been geared toward his political enemies, he did tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has contaminated greater than 1.four million Americans and killed greater than 80,000.

Along with saying the US would donate ventilators to India, he wrote: “We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made all people look good, however me!”