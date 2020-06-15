Great North Run cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic | Athletics News





Sir Mo Farah wins the men’s elite race at the 2019 Great North Run

The Great North Run in September has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The half marathon was due to take place on September 13, but race organisers announced on Monday that this year’s event wouldn’t go ahead.

More than 55,000 runners were due to take part in what would have been the race’s 40th year.

The 40th Great North Run is now scheduled to happen on September 12, 2021, with this year’s entrants given the option to transfer their entry for next year.

“We have also looked at holding the Great North Run later in the year. But, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it isn’t going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so, with just under three months to go we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel,” a statement read.

“We know how disappointing this is, but we’re sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Great Manchester Run on September 6 has also been cancelled, with the next edition of the race set for May 23, 2021.