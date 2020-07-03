Great-grandmother of boy ‘tortured and killed’ by his parents files wrongful death lawsuit

The great-grandmother of a California boy whose parents have been charged with torturing and killing the four-year-old has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing Los Angeles County child services and a non-profit organization of ignoring multiple reports of abuse.

Jose Maria Cuatro Jr, 28, and Ursula Elaine Juarez, 25, were indicted in January on a single count each of murder and torture in the July 2019 death of their son, Noah.

Cuatro can be accused of sexually assaulting the boy just hours before his death, then falsely claiming that the kid had drowned in a residential district pool.

The great-grandmother of four-year-old Noah Cuatro (left), who was allegedly tortured and killed by his parents, Jose Maria Cuatro Jr, 28, and Ursula Elaine Juarez, 25 (pictured), has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against child services

Eva Hernandez’s complaint accuses the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services of ignoring multiple reports of abuse

Eva Hernandez, Noah’s great-grandmother who had cared for him for two years before that he was came ultimately back to his parents, on Wednesday filed a municipal lawsuit contrary to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services upon behalf of herself and the victim’s three making it through siblings.

The problem cited by KTLA states that the organization failed to address a the courtroom order to get rid of Noah coming from his parents’ custody straight leading to his death, despite receiving several reports of abuse.

‘Instead of protecting Noah and his siblings, DCFS continued to put the children using their abusive parents, where the youngsters continued to be mistreated over the training course of many years,’ the particular court submitting alleges.

The lawsuit also titles as a defendant Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services, a non-profit organization which has worked with the particular county offering mental well being services.

According towards the great-grandmother’s problem, Hathaway-Sycamores knew of, or thought, the misuse happening inside Noah’s house after the boy was brought to the organization by DCFS for psychological health support, ‘but still did not report the particular abuse.’

The couple referred to as 911 upon July a few, 2019, expressing their 4-year-old son practically drowned within this pool inside their Palmdale, California, apartment complex

Cuatro and Juarez are both charged of eradicating their boy on July 5, 2019, at their own apartment inside Palmdale.

‘Jose Cuatro allegedly intimately assaulted his son about the same date,’ a statement from the district lawyer’s office study.

Over the training course of several months prior to Noah’s eradicating, the parents allegedly tormented the child, based on the indictment.

Cuatro and Juarez required him towards the hospital within the afternoon upon July a few, claiming which he had practically drowned inside their apartment complicated swimming pool.

But health care staff shortly became dubious after they discovered signs of trauma within the four-year-old’s physique. Noah passed away at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles the following day.

Just days right after his death, Noah’s great-grandmother spoke together with multiple reports outlets informing reporters that will Noah have been taken from his parents’ proper care a number of times, start when he has been just a child.

The parents allegedly tormented Noah within the course of four a few months leading up to his killing. The lawsuit statements social workers failed to act over a court in an attempt to remove Noah from his parents’ custody

He had put in the first few a few months of his life inside and out there of promote care just before Hernandez could gain custody of the children of him or her at half a year, after Juarez was charged of breaking ‘the head of your baby she has been related to,’ according to the submitting.

DCFS allegedly substantiated the assault claim yet placed Noah back together with his parents anyway.

But only a year later on, Jose and Ursula misplaced custody yet again with authorities determining that will Noah have been neglected.

Police paperwork claim that having been so under nourished that he didn’t want to walk.

After one more stay in promote care, Hernandez cared for him or her for two yrs until November 2018, if he was go back to his parents for the last moment despite his desperate pleas.

‘I told the particular social employees, “Please, he doesn’t want to leave. He wants to stay here. He begged me”,’ Hernandez informed KTLA. ‘He would keep hold of me and say, “Don’t send me back, grandma.” I can’t say for sure. I could not do anything. I recently had to send out him again.’

Noah was delivered to his parents inside November 2018, and Hernandez cried that will by time she found him once again six months later on, the little boy was obviously in want of aid.

Between March and April 2019, several information of thought child misuse involving Noah came to lighting, with a single report declaring that the youngster had gone towards the hospital together with bruises upon his again.

The following 30 days, the caseworker filed a 26-page demand to once again remove Noah from Jose and Ursula’s custody, next accusations the particular boy’s dad had started Ursula and their children in public places.

Hernandez formerly said Noah had been inside and out there of promote care considering that he was given birth to, and which he begged the girl in 2018 not to go back to his parents

Even though the judge given the demand, Noah has been never delivered to promote care.

The lawsuit alleges that will DCFS ‘willfully’ ignored the particular request and the courtroom order, and left Noah with his parents, regardless of the agent’s very own assessment which he was at the ‘very high’ risk.

‘Had stated Defendants satisfied their decided and legitimate duty of care, Noah Cuatro may not have been damaged and/or always been harmed,’ the problem reads.

The DCFS previously released a statement handling Noah’s death, which study in part: ‘at any given moment, the Department of Children and Family Services acts more than 34,000 family members and prone children inside Los Angeles County having an unwavering dedication to go after child security every day within our communities.’

The lawsuit further states that after Noah’s death, caseworkers threatened Hernandez, who has already been outspoken inside her complaint of DCFS, ‘in an effort to stop her.’

According towards the complaint, the particular social employees told Hernandez that if the girl made virtually any public assertions about Noah’s case or perhaps talked about prospective legal actions, she would shed her request guardianship of Noah’s cousin and 2 brothers, and would never notice them once again.

Cuatro and Juarez were arraigned in February on one depend each of murder and torture.

The father also faces one count each of assault on a young child causing death and sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10, while Juarez faces one more count of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death.

If convicted at trial, Cuatro faces up to 47 years alive in state prison and Juarez could possibly be looking at as much as 32 years to life in prison.