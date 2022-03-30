The Deputy Secretary of State of the British Armed Forces James Hipp Hippin has visited Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan reports.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings are planned with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali, the Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Azeri media reports, the main topics of discussion between the parties are the possibility of expanding cooperation between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan in the field of defense, the situation in Ukraine, the current problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the “peace process” and demining cooperation.