Great branding the one thing that companies with pricing power have in common: Portfolio Manager
Great branding the one thing that companies with pricing power have in common: Portfolio Manager

Rick Schmidt, Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro, Zack Guzman and Karina Mitchell to describe how companies with great brands are able to withstand inflation and supply chain pressures.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR