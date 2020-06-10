Great Barrier Reef: drone footage allows researchers to count 64,000 green sea turtles – video | Global

Researchers have pioneered a brand new means of calculating the massive green sea turtle inhabitants on Raine Island within the Great Barrier Reef. Using drones and a stripe of white paint on the again of grownup turtles, the researchers from the Raine Island Recovery Project estimated there have been 64,000 endangered green turtles on the Raine Island rookery. The new count reveals there could also be 1.73 instances the variety of turtles beforehand believed and so they have now been ready to modify historic information to paint a extra correct image of the realm’s endangered green turtle inhabitants