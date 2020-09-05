Grealish’s England chances won’t be helped if he joins Manchester United, says Barnes

A previous Three Lions preferred believes the midfielder ought to remain at Aston Villa if he wishes to end up being a routine on the global phase

Jack Grealish’s England chances won’t be helped if he joins Manchester United, according to John Barnes.

Grealish was phoned to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions team for the very first time recently ahead of a UEFA Nation’s League double-header versus Iceland and Denmark.

The Aston Villa playmaker was at first excluded of the last 24-man group, however was prepared in after United forward Marcus Rashford withdrew due to the fact that of an ankle injury.

Grealish took pleasure in an excellent 2019-20 project at Villa Park, as he showed to be the motivation behind the club’s effective Premier League survival quote.

The 24-year-old’s exceptional efficiencies for Villa have actually seen him bring in interest from a variety of high profile prospective suitors, with the Red Devils believed to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Barnes has actually alerted Grealish versus relocating to Old Trafford due to the probability of increased competitors for locations within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks following the arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The ex-England star believes the Villa star ought to sit tight if he wishes to end up being a routine at global level, as he informed BonusCodeBets: “Would remaining at Aston …