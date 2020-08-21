Grayscale’s Litecoin-Based Asset Sees Wild Premium Swings

Grayscale’s LTCN asset, boasting openly estimated over the counter shares, presently trades far above the rate of Litecoin (LTC)– its hidden asset.

At press time, Litecoin trades at $60.62, while LTCN shares trade at $54.01. The 2 rates appear close, although each share of LTCN equates to simply 0.094 LTC, according to Grayscale’s site.

Buying approximately 10.64 LTCN corresponds to ownership of 1 LTC. At existing rates, nevertheless, purchasing 1 LTC worth of LTCN expenses about $574– over $500 more than the rate of 1 LTC acquired on the crypto markets.Aug 20 yielded an even greater premium, with each share of LTCN holding a cost of $99.

In July 2020, Grayscale revealed its LTCN shares for public OTC quote and trading, promoting regulative approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. Grayscale initially made LTCN readily available in March 2018, however just for certified individuals.

Grayscale’s tried and true Bitcoin (BTC) trading item, called GBTC, frequently holds a significant premium over its underlying area asset, however not one as abnormally high as seen in LTCN.