Grayscale Investments Enjoys Its Best Week Ever After National Ad Blitz

Grayscale Investments had its best fundraising week in history following an ad blitz on a variety of significant tv networks. According to the business’s CEO Barry Silbert, Grayscale netted $217 million in investments in the days following the project.

The company’s Bitcoin Trust Fund was the most significant factor to the success, including 14,422.01411512 Bitcoin (BTC) at a worth of $167,932,466, according to an SEC filing. The company is presently holding 409,131 BTC, basically eliminating it from blood circulation.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital secured a complete page ad in the Financial Times recently.

