Grayscale Ethereum Trust Files To Become An SEC Reporting Company

On August 6, Grayscale Ethereum Trust submitted to become an SEC reporting company.

Amidst the Ethereum (ETH) bull run, Grayscale Investments willingly chose to make its Ethereum Trust an SEC reporting company. The company’s finest understood financial investment item is a Bitcoin Trust that holds around 400,000 Bitcoin (BTC). Additionally, its Ethereum Trust presently has 1.9 million ETH in its belongings. Together, this represents $746 million in properties under management. As with other Grayscale items, Coinbase is serving as a custodian.

Grayscale kept in mind that the filing is under evaluation. If authorized, it would be the 2nd cryptocurrency financial investment lorry to achieve such status:

“The filing is subject to SEC review; if the Registration Statement becomes effective, it would designate Grayscale Ethereum Trust as the second digital currency investment vehicle to attain the status of a reporting company by the SEC, following Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust as the first.”

This would likely provide the Trust in a more beneficial view to prospective institutional financiers.

This story is establishing and will be upgraded.