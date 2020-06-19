Grassley Lifts Holds On Two Trump Nominees

Senator Chuck Grassley, mentions a verdict that he received additional letters from the administration, regarding the dismissal of two inspector generals. These letters seem to fulfill the Presidents’s duty of providing reasons to Congress. Thus, he drops his charges on two of Trump’s nominees that he had placed to gain more information regarding the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

He had mentioned his holds, on the ground that he had received “inadequate information” regarding the firings. He was to hold the nomination of Marshall Billingslea who was to be the under-secretary of State for arms control and international security at the State Department, along with Christopher Miller’s nomination to be the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Grassley reported that he was arranging a schedule to determine the charges against Linick, yet the President has his powers to manage executive branch personnel. Grassley had previously criticized the failure of the administration to check if Trump had a ‘good reason” for firing the top watchdogs of the State.

He mentions that he does not challenge the President’s constitutional powers, however he wants to assess the reason behind the action. He also says that he dropped the hold against Miller, once Trump mentions that he had lost confidence in Atkinson in the letter that he wrote.

