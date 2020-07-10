Grassley disappointed Iowa-Iowa State game nixed after Big Ten make schedule change

BIG TEN TO LIMIT FOOTBALL, FALL SPORTS TO CONFERENCE GAMES

Grassley was specially upset that there could be no rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State this year. While Iowa plays in the Big Ten, Iowa State is a Big 12 Conference team.

“Very disappointed by the Big Ten making a decision that non conference games can’t be played Don’t they realize the Cy-Hawk game is a lot more interesting than many big ten games?? Especially disappointed Iowa can’t play MY UNIVERSITY uni BIG DISAPPOINTMENT,” Grassley wrote.

The Big Ten, which made its determination after seeking proper medical advice, made the greatest decision yet by a power conference, plus it said the master plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The sports that will be afflicted with this decision include football, men’s and women’s x-country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the league said.

Summer athletic activities will remain voluntary in sports such as football. The Big Ten said its member schools will honor scholarships of athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year as a result of concerns in regards to the coronavirus.

The schedules will be released later on.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sports until at the very least January.

