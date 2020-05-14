Grass-roots women’s football participation up 54 per cent since 2016, rising to 3.4 million 

Women’s football at grass roots stage has seen a 54 per cent improve in participation figures since 2016.

There at the moment are 3.4 million girls and ladies taking part in football in England, with 9,251 aggressive feminine groups and 88 Community Club Organisations offering alternatives for 55,800 girls and ladies, in accordance to the newest figures from the Football Association.

The governing physique’s Gameplan for Growth technique, which was launched in March 2017 to double participation in girls’s football – has achieved its purpose simply over three years later.

The FA’s Wildcats scheme – aimed toward inspiring ladies aged 5 to 11 to play football for the primary time via an emphasis on new life expertise and friendships – has additionally helped the FA obtain it is goal. Almost 34,000 younger ladies play throughout the nation at over 1,621 centres.

As effectively as growing participation, the programme additionally aimed to double the sport’s fanbase and create a high-performance system and expertise pipeline for England groups.

The FA’s Shooting Stars programme, which makes use of Disney franchises together with Aladdin and Guardians of the Galaxy, has spawned 2,000 programmes attended by 18,000 major faculty ladies. Over 100 faculties partnerships – supported by the WSL title sponsor Barclays – have been created to attain over 6,000 faculties, and 147 Just Play centres for adults launched this season.

Louise Gear, the FA’s head of girls’s football growth, stated: “Change had to be sustainable, breaking down barriers to encourage new women and girls to play football, whilst retaining and valuing the thousands of existing participants. “Creating innovative programmes that match women and girls’ motivations to play has been a gamechanger, ensuring we have flexibility for football to be played for competition, fun, excellence or to learn.”