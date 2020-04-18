Grapefruit and tarragon Collins cocktail recipe

If you do not have a cocktail shaker, simply slam the tarragon and sugar a couple of times utilizing a pestle and mortar, and locate what you can to function as a shaker– the top of a shake manufacturer, a canteen– obtain imaginative!
Prep time: 5 mins
MAKES
One
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
- 3-4 tarragon leaves
- 1 tsp light brownish sugar
- 60 ml gin
- 60 ml pink or ruby grapefruit juice
- Tonic water to cover up
- Tarragon and grapefruit peel, to garnish
TECHNIQUE
- Muddle the fresh tarragon and sugar in a shaker. Add a handful of ice, the gin and the grapefruit juice and shake, after that pressure right into a cooled glass loaded with ice. Top up with cooled tonic water. Add a couple of blades of tarragon and grapefruit peel off to garnish.
Recipe from The Big Book of Gin by Dan Jones (Hardie Grant, ₤20, hardback and digital book)