Grapefruit and tarragon Collins cocktail recipe

If you do not have a cocktail shaker, simply slam the tarragon and sugar a couple of times utilizing a pestle and mortar, and locate what you can to function as a shaker– the top of a shake manufacturer, a canteen– obtain imaginative!

Prep time: 5 mins

MAKES

One

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

  • 3-4 tarragon leaves
  • 1 tsp light brownish sugar
  • 60 ml gin
  • 60 ml pink or ruby grapefruit juice
  • Tonic water to cover up
  • Tarragon and grapefruit peel, to garnish

TECHNIQUE

  1. Muddle the fresh tarragon and sugar in a shaker. Add a handful of ice, the gin and the grapefruit juice and shake, after that pressure right into a cooled glass loaded with ice. Top up with cooled tonic water. Add a couple of blades of tarragon and grapefruit peel off to garnish.

Recipe from The Big Book of Gin by Dan Jones (Hardie Grant, ₤20, hardback and digital book)



