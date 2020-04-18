Grapefruit and tarragon Collins cocktail recipe

If you do not have a cocktail shaker, simply slam the tarragon and sugar a couple of times utilizing a pestle and mortar, and locate what you can to function as a shaker– the top of a shake manufacturer, a canteen– obtain imaginative!

Prep time: 5 mins

MAKES

One

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

3-4 tarragon leaves

1 tsp light brownish sugar

60 ml gin

60 ml pink or ruby grapefruit juice

Tonic water to cover up

Tarragon and grapefruit peel, to garnish

TECHNIQUE

Muddle the fresh tarragon and sugar in a shaker. Add a handful of ice, the gin and the grapefruit juice and shake, after that pressure right into a cooled glass loaded with ice. Top up with cooled tonic water. Add a couple of blades of tarragon and grapefruit peel off to garnish.

Recipe from The Big Book of Gin by Dan Jones (Hardie Grant, ₤20, hardback and digital book)