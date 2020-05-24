Grant Shapps dodges question on whether PM knew about Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham

A closet priest has actually claimedBorisJohnson was“pretty ill” whenDominicCummings took a250 – miletrip throughoutlockdown, as he evaded inquiriesabout what the head of stateknew as well as when.

GrantShapps, the transportation assistant, claimed he did not assume the trip would certainly have been“high on (his) agenda”

He unconditionally refutedMrCummings returnedtoDurham after returningtoLondon in mid -April

(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

) the brand-newIndependentPremium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings .

But he fell shortto dismiss thatMrCummings might have made a taking in the sightstrip30 miles from his household’s residenceonEasterSunday

More adheres to …

(*************************************************************************************************** ).