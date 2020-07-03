Grant Shapps demands Nicola Sturgeon bows to ‘logic’ on quarantine plans

Grant Shapps today demanded Nicola Sturgeon bows to ‘logic’ by backing his plans for exempting a swathe of countries from UK quarantine travel restrictions.

The Transport Secretary hit out at the Scottish First Minister as he finally paved the way in which for summer holidays by releasing a 60-strong listing of countries that may no longer be subject to 14 day self-isolation rules.

The publication of the list has been repeatedly delayed with great britain Government blaming the devolved administration in Holyrood for dragging its feet.

Mr Shapps has now decided to push ahead with no agreement of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland meaning that when the changes come into force on July 10 they are going to only apply to England.

Mr Shapps said ‘the logic is very much on side for several four nations to do this’ as he outlined his hope that one other three countries will follow suit before July 10.

But the Scottish Government blasted the Transport Secretary for going ahead with the changes as it accused the UK Government of a deep failing to acceptably consult the devolved administrations.

Holyrood said it had only been given ‘last minute’ sight of the plans and which was ‘no way to get any kind of agreement’.

The Transport Secretary unveiled that France, Italy, Spain, Germany and New Zealand will soon be among around 60 destinations on a safe travel list from July 10.

They will be split into a ‘traffic light’ system, with unconditional ‘green’ ratings for all those with suprisingly low coronavirus rates, such as for instance New Zealand.

Other such as France will soon be classed as ‘amber’, with reciprocal agreements for travel – even though it is maybe not clear whether the deals will soon be formal. The US will be classed as ‘red’ due to soaring cases, meaning travellers will still face quarantine.

Greece will also not be approved, as it has declared that arrivals from the UK will be ordered to self-isolate.

Mr Shapps said he previously hoped to announce a UK-wide approach but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had failed to up to now agree to the plans.

He told Sky News: ‘At the beginning of the week I said I’d announce this by the conclusion of the week and I was hoping to do it per day or two earlier but we have not managed to get the devolved administrations to sign up to it yet.

‘This won’t can be found in until July 10 so there is still an opportunity for them to do that.

‘It is actually a decision for them to make whilst you said, it should be stressed this is England and if you’re travelling to and from England as well as that is your permanent residence, this applies to you.’

Asked directly why no agreement had been struck between the four Home Nations, Mr Shapps replied: ‘We have a devolved system and they have their own governments and it is for them to decide.

‘The Joint Biosecurity Centre does work across all four nations so I think the logic is very much on side for several four nations to try this but we will have in the next couple of days.’

Mr Shapps yesterday directed the blame for delays in publishing the list at Ms Sturgeon who had previously said she wanted to consider the public health threats of easing the travel restrictions.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf today criticised great britain Government’s approach to air bridges, saying the Scottish Government had not been given sufficient consultation.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Reporting Scotland programme, that he said that he wants to take a ‘swift’ decision and is ‘all for’ a four-nations approach.

‘That’s why it really is so frustrating that the data that great britain wanted us to consider has either been given to us the night before they intend to make an announcement, including yesterday evening, or indeed given to us 30 minutes before a meeting with substantial changes, and of course that’s no way to get almost any agreement,’ he said.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: ‘The UK Government’s latest plans for air bridges, released over night, include countries which present differing quantities of risk.

‘Scottish ministers are earnestly considering the public health impact of these proposals, as well as the data and evidence underpinning them. Once they’ve done that they’ll announce any changes in relation to Scotland.’

The spokesman added: ‘It is disappointing that great britain Government have chosen to make an announcement on the countries they intend to exempt before a four-nations agreement has been reached.

‘We would still like to reach a four-nations approach when possible but that’s difficult if the UK Government change proposals and give us last-minute sight of them.’

Boris Johnson today tried to play down the row between London and Edinburgh as he insisted the four Home Nations are working together to find a method forward.

‘We have experienced very good conversations with all the devolved administrations relating to this,’ that he told LBC radio.

‘I believe that every one will work together to ensure that people’s holiday’s to those countries – and it is a little list of countries where we have been going to have the air bridges – can go ahead.

‘There will soon be large elements of the world, I’m afraid at this time, where you should have to observe 14 days’ quarantine when you yourself have come in and that’s only right.

‘We have made a huge effort in this country to get this virus under control. We cannot have reinfection from abroad.’

Mr Shapps said much of the list was ‘common sense’ – but confirmed there will not be pacts in place for the ‘green’ rated countries, meaning there is absolutely no guarantee Britons will not face restrictions upon arrival.

Meanwhile, that he said the Government is working with airports to introduce effective screening systems from later this month that may lower the risks of travel spreading infection.

The full list will soon be released around lunchtime, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will rework its advice against ‘non-essential’ travel guidance – starting from July 4.

However, the measures exempting travellers from quarantine will never be in force until July 10.

The majority of passengers will still have to provide contact details if they arrive in England.

A passenger wearing a face mask arrives to to board Ryanair flight FR2190 to Malaga at London Southend Airport in Essex on Wednesday

Holidaymakers reunite to Portals Nous in Mallorca yesterday as Spain starts to reunite to normal

Those who have been through countries still on the quarantine list in the past 14 days will still have to self-isolate for two weeks.

In a round of broadcast interviews this morning, Mr Shapps said: ‘There would have been a list of 50-plus countries. If you add the overseas territories (there will be) 60-something-or-other which will be announced later today.

‘France, Germany, Italy and Spain will soon be on that list. It is really crucial that we did this in an exceedingly careful and cautious way. The most significant thing is to keep up with the gains that individuals have had.’

Explaining the machine, Mr Shapps said: ‘We have countries in the green category where you can find very low occurrences (of coronavirus), and then countries in the amber group.

‘They would include France, Germany, Spain and quite a number of the others.’