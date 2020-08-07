Grant pays for bike racks around Fredericktown | Local News

“In the office we are working to set up small events to educate youth and adults alike, on basic cycling knowledge and safety and share the benefits of an active lifestyle,” Ward stated. “Many learn how to ride a bike at a younger age but do not continue riding into adulthood.”

Ward stated Madison County presently does not have the “bike culture” that puts such as Madison, Wisconsin, Tuscon, Arizona, or Fort Collins, Colorado share.

“Cycling can provide not only health benefits but allow for an economical option for those who may not be able to afford a car or wish to leave a smaller carbon footprint,” Ward stated. “More racks creates accessibility to sport and hobby.”

Ward stated other Extensions have actually teamed with the Livable Streets Alliance to execute its objectives and vision which are to link individuals and locations.

“The Alliance advocates for creating practical, people-centered transportation that can break some of those barriers individuals face in getting from home to work or appointments,” Ward stated. “The completion of the bike rack project is one step closer to more vibrant and safe public spaces in our community.”