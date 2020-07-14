Grant Imahara, former host of Discovery Channel’s ‘Mythbusters, dead at 49

“He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

‘MYTHBUSTERS’ FAN FAVORITES TORY BELLECI, KARI BYRON AND GRANT IMAHARA AXED FROM SHOW

Imahara, an electrical engineer by trade, co-hosted “Mythbusters” from 2005 to 2014.

His sudden death shocked former “Mythbusters” star and former co-host Adam Savage, who mourned Imahara’s death in a Twitter post.

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years,” Savage wrote.

“Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After leaving “Mythbusters,” Imahara co-hosted Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” for the show’s one season in 2016.

Tragedy also struck the “Mythbusters” family in August 2019 when former host and professional racer Jessi Combs died during a stunt in Oregon.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST