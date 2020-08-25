Grant Delpit not only injury Browns defense is dealing with on tough day

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 18: The Cleveland Browns protective line exercises throughout an NFL training school at the Browns training center on August 18, 2020 in Berea,Ohio (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns are dealing with yet another injury on defense

The Cleveland Browns are having a catastrophe of a day at Monday’s Training Camp session.

The greatest news of the day was novice security Grant Delpit decreasing with what is being reported as anAchilles injury That is never ever a great indication. The secondary is currently dealing with an injury to Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams, also suffered an injury Monday The news continued with M.J.Stewart Jr and the Browns simply can’t capture a break.

#Browns CB M.J.Stewart Jr has upper left leg covered in ice. He had actually substituted Kevin Johnson (lacerated liver) with first-teamdefense

Tough day for CLE secondary. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 24, 2020

Browns secondary losing members by the minute

The only genuine position of depth for the Browns on defense is along the protective line. The linebacking corps took a blow when Mack Wilson was hauled off with an injury, however did make a good addition by finalizing Malcolm Smith.

The secondary is now in concern with all this …