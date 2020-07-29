GranNaturals Teasing Boar Bristle Hair Brush for Women – Teasing Comb with Rat Tail Pick for Hair Sectioning Used for Edge Control, Backcombing, Smoothing, and Styling Fine Hair to Create Volume



Price: $9.99 - $7.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 08:50:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

ARE STYLING PRODUCTS CAUSING MORE HARM THAN GOOD TO YOUR HAIR?

Styling your hair is important if you want to look good, especially for special events. Although the results are phenomenal, the process and the products used to achieve the look may cause issues on your strands and scalp. There are salon treatments to help rejuvenate hair but most of them are costly. To prevent damage, opt for a safer styling method.

The Boar Bristle Teasing Hair Brush by GranNaturals is one styling tool that helps improve the condition of your hair.

THE PERFECT STYLING TOOL



You deserve styling tools that care about your mane as much as you do. Boar bristles have been a popular material for hairstyling since the 1800s. Our boar bristle brush has a wooden frame for easier, non-slip styling. The narrow handle is perfect for dividing hair into clean sections. This type of brush is great for teasing, smoothing straight hair out, and creating volume.

GENTLE ON HAIR AND SCALP



Our boar bristled hairstyling tool is gaining popularity because of how gentle it is. It subtly massages the scalp, improving blood flow, thus, helping follicles grow healthier strands. The bristles effectively spread natural sebum from the root to the strap, which helps prevent messy oil build-up. Used regularly, the oil seeps into dry hair, adding moisture and shine where it is needed most

GREAT FOR ALL HAIR TYPES



Isn’t it a pain to have to look for styling products that are designed to work with your tresses? No matter what hair type you have, this boar bristle hairbrush will work with your strands. For straight hair, this brush helps add volume. For wavy hair, it brings the waves together, adding a stylish bounce to them. For curly hair, the brush helps separate the strands, preventing unwanted tangles. This brush is safe for daily use.

HOW TO KEEP THE GRANNATURALS BOAR BRISTLE TEASING HAIR BRUSH IN TIP-TOP SHAPE?



CLEAN THE BRUSH REGULARLY

Hairbrushes are effective in removing loose, dead, and damaged hair. Think of it as raking your lawn. You remove the mess without harming the grass. Using a wide-toothed comb, remove hair strands that are stuck between the boar bristles. When those accumulate in the brush, it could affect the way each bristle goes through your strands. Also, any dirt present on those loose hair may go back to your mane unnoticeably.

KEEP HEAVY HAIR PRODUCTS AWAY

When styling your hair, this boar bristled tool is already great to use on its own. It can volumize straight limp hair and tame wild curls. As much as possible, avoid using gels and mousses. Not only could they harm your hair and scalp, they could also leave a yucky residue on the brush. If you must use hair styling products, choose natural or organic water-based types to keep your mane healthy and your brush gunk-free.

WASH & DRY WHEN NEEDED

If ever dirt and oils start accumulating around the bristles, you can wash the brush. Wet it and massage a bit of mild shampoo or liquid soap into the brush. Make sure not to warp, fold, or scrunch the bristles to maintain its natural look and appeal. Rinse it thoroughly and lay it bristle down on a towel to dry. Store the brush in a safe and dry place to maintain its form and function.

Brand

GranNaturals

GranNaturals

GranNaturals

GranNaturals

GranNaturals

Why Should I Buy This Product?

Tease roots to amp up volume using this teaser comb. With boar bristles on both sides and a rat tail end, it can be used for backcombing, teasing or parting.

A boar bristle teasing brush that also has nylon bristles to improve combing.

The all purpose styling tool hair artists prefer, this slim handle rat tail brush can be used for teasing, backcombing, smoothing edges or parting with precision.

This brush is great for blow drying and styling! You want a brush with boar bristles and also want nylon bristles to help grab onto the hair.

Stiff but gentle, the natural board hair bristles applied to this wooden nail brush reach deep below fingernails and toenails to get them squeaky clean.

STYLING HAIRBRUSH: The Narrow Frame Helps to Add Style to your Hair

EDGES BRUSH: Tame the perfect edge with this teasing brush.

REDUCES FRIZZ: As you brush oils from your hair are spread around which lubricates each hair strand

PREVENTS OIL BUILD-UP: Boar bristle brushes help to distribute oil from your roots to your ends.