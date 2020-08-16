Granite State students form organization to help the elderly during the pandemic

Students at the Governor’s Academy began an organization inMarch to help the elderly during the pandemic STARS, likewise called the Supplies To Aid Retired Seniors, have actually assisted 33 regional companies in the New Hampshire-Massachusetts location.They’ve provided 4,700 surgical masks, 300 handcrafted fabric masks and 900 handwritten cards to elders.They depend on contributions to buy the PPE and have actually established a Go-Fund me page.

