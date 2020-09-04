Grandson Charged In Murders Of Longtime CTA Bus Driver And Ex-Wife In Markham – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS/ AP)– A 21-year-old male has actually been charged with the murders of his grandparents, longtime CTA bus driver Gabriel Tyson and his ex-wife Carmella, who took him in when he was launched from jail.

Romel Tyson has actually been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents in south rural Markham.

Police explained the scene as “horrific” and “bloody.” Markham Police Chief Terry White stated there were indications Gabriel Tyson attempted protecting himself, provided the blood spatter all through your home. Romel Tyson had actually just recently moved into your home, due to the fact that he had no place else to pursue leaving jail.

“Police said it’s the worst thing they’ve ever seen,” stated next-door neighborFran Jurek “How in the world could you ever think of that?”

Gabriel Tyson, 68, passionately called Gabe, invested twenty years working as a CTA bus driver and survived on Sawyer Avenue in Markham for years.

“We’ve been neighbors for over 27 years,” Jurek stated.

And the Jureks brand-new something wasn’t right when among Tyson’s grand sons anxiously knocked on the door.

“The grandson came over here and asked if we had a key,” Jurek stated.

“No one in the house was answering their phones,” included Kristyn Jurek.

So that grandson called 911. When Markham …