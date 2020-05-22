Grandmother posting Facebook photos of her grandchildren violates GDPR privacy rule, court says

A grandmother within the Netherlands has till this weekend to take away photos of her grandchildren from her Facebook web page, or she’ll face day by day fines, after a choose discovered she was violating the European Union’s strict on-line privacy guidelines, the BBC reported.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) doesn’t usually apply to private or family data. But on this case, the grandmother was requested by her estranged daughter — the kids’s mom— to take the photos down. The ruling acknowledged that posting the images on social media may make them accessible to a wider viewers.

“With Facebook, it cannot be ruled out that placed photos may be distributed and may end up in the hands of third parties,” in accordance with the ruling. On May 13th, the court ordered the grandmother to take down the photos inside 10 days or pay a day by day wonderful of €50 (about $54.50) for daily the photos stay up, with a most wonderful of €1,000 (about $1,089).

Under GDPR, which went into impact in 2018, each time an organization collects private knowledge on a citizen of the EU, that firm wants the particular person’s express consent. In its first two years, the stringent privacy legislation generated €114 million ($126 million) in fines and led to over 160,000 knowledge breach notifications throughout Europe.