Grandmother ordered to delete Facebook photos under GDPR

A lady should delete pictures of her grandchildren that she published on Facebook and also Pinterest without their moms and dads’ consent, a court in the Netherlands has actually ruled.

It wound up in court after a falling-out in between the lady and also her little girl.

The court ruled the issue was within the range of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

One specialist stated the judgment showed the “position that the European Court has taken over many years”.

The situation went to court after the lady declined to delete pictures of her grandchildren which she had actually published on social networks.

The mom of the youngsters had actually asked numerous times for the images to be removed.

The GDPR does not use to the “purely personal” or “household” handling of information.

However, that exception did not use since uploading pictures on social networks made them readily available to a broader target market, the judgment stated.

“With Facebook, it cannot be ruled out that placed photos may be distributed and may end up in the hands of third parties,” it stated.

The lady should get rid of the photos or pay a penalty of EUR50 (₤45) for each day that she stops working to follow the order, up to an optimum penalty of EUR1,000

If she publishes a lot more photos of the youngsters in the future, she will certainly be fined an added EUR50 a day.

“I think the ruling will surprise a lot of people who probably don’t think too much before they tweet or post photos,” stated Neil Brown, a modern technology attorney at Decoded Legal.

“Irrespective of the legal position, would it be reasonable for the people who’ve posted those photos to think, ‘Well, he or she doesn’t want them out there anymore’?”

“Actually, the reasonable thing – the human thing to do – is to go and take them down.”