Grandmother, 63, dies ‘two hours after having £400 IV vitamin drip’

A grandmother lapsed in to unconsciousness and died after having an intravenous vitamin infusion, it is reported.

Rita Sauguniene, 63, was gifted the vitamin course by her husband, Algirdu, who said the course cost him £400, before his wife died in their home in Forest Gate, East London last month.

The therapist who is considered to have performed the IV drip, Daiva Skackovine, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter your day after Mrs Sauguniene died, The Sun reported.

Skackovine, 54, has said she’s got nursing experience but she actually is not qualified in the UK, the newspaper said.

Although the treatment has been popularised by superstars who utilize it to pump their veins with minerals and vitamins the British Nutrition Foundation has issued warnings about it.

They have said that infusions are unregulated and will be harmful.

On June 27 Mrs Sauguniene, from Lithuania, started initially to feel unwell after her treatment and went in to unconsciousness before she was pronounced dead at her house.

Police said this is the first investigation of the kind and they’re treating it as ‘unexplained’ after a post-mortem exam proved inconclusive.

Skackovine has been freed on bail which is understood that the substance she used, believed to have now been produced in Lithuania, was seized.