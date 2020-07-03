A grandfather of five ran over his lover after the pair had a huge row in a suburban street, a court heard.

Witnesses said William Herbert Cameron, 74, was ‘aggressively arguing’ with his partner in the south Melbourne suburb of Seaford before he sped off in his vehicle and made a U-turn.

He slammed to the woman, causing her to fall backwards before driving over her, leaving the lady unconscious beneath the car, the Herald Sun reported.

Cameron eventually reversed back and tried to drag her ‘limp body’ into the passenger’s seat, a nearby resident who heard the commotion said.

The scorned lover faced Frankston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the ugly June 10 incident which took place on Railway Parade.

Police apprehended Cameron in the New South Wales town of Harden, 125km northwest of Canberra.

He had fled Victoria rigtht after the incident and was arrested throughout the border only one day later.

Since then he has remained in police custody after being taken back again to Victoria.

On your day of Cameron’s arrest, police also located the woman who was simply hit by the car and took her hospital for a health assessment.

Her injuries weren’t disclosed to the court and she did not produce a victim’s impact statement.

Police said the woman’s family told officers the pair had been in a long-term relationship, even though Cameron denied the two were lovers.

Defence lawyer George Vassis argued Cameron did not plan to run over the victim.

He also said his client failed to flee hawaii because of the incident, instead claiming he was visiting friends.

‘They had words, there were objects thrown inside my client, empty cans, coffee cups,’ Mr Vassis said.

‘(The car) contacted her shin and her calf, and after witnesses came over (to help) that he took her home and offered to simply take her to hospital, but she failed to want to go.

‘The victim was somewhat intoxicated.’

Magistrate Ross Betts appeared to have little sympathy for the arguments put before the court.

‘Just because you are drunk it generally does not mean people can run you over,’ Mr Betts said.

Cameron will be sentenced at a later date yet to be determined.