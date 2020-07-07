Grandfather, 82, takes over old airfield and turns it into international airport in West Wales

A grandfather has turned an old airfield that he owns in Wales into an international standard airport.

Winston Thomas, 82, bought an ex-military airstrip in Pembrey, West Wales 26 years ago and transformed it into his or her own personal airport offering private, commercial, and charter flights that he runs by himself.

Mr Thomas, from Machynys near Llanelli, acts as the chief air traffic controller, customs officer, petrol pump attendant and even weeds the runway at Pembrey Airport.

Winston Thomas (pictured), an 82-year-old grandfather from Wales, has turned an old military airstrip in Pembrey, West Wales, into an airport hoping to accept international flights

Mr Thomas, who runs the airport by himself despite his old age, says that talks with budget airline Ryanair (pictured) have begun

He says the next step is to give the runway to allow international flights to land at his airport and a deal with budget airline Ryanair is thought to be close.

Despite his old age, Mr Thomas wants to continue being the top of the airport, saying: ‘Why on the planet would I do want to retire? The airport takes up about 90 percent of my time. I get here at about 7am and can get on with it.

‘Ryanair and a great many other airline organizations have approached us.

‘Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair boss, knows his business. He asked me to complete an extension so that he could fly into Pembrey. Because Pembrey is far enough from Bristol that he could operate here.’

Mr Thomas acts as the chief air traffic controller, customs officer, petrol pump attendant and even weeds the runway at Pembrey Airport.

The runway at Pembrey Airport is placed around the same size in length since the one at London City Airport, with the Queen, Prince William and Prince Harry have all landed at Mr Thomas’ airport.

The airstrip, that has the same width as the runway at London Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, is normally employed by military staff at the Castlemartin military range nearby.

Mr Thomas also confirmed the runway can support 90 tonnes in weight, exactly like a Boeing 747 aircraft.

He added: ‘It’s going to cost quite a bit of money [to get the extension to allow Ryanair international flights]. I’ve done the majority of the work already.

The 82-year-old has spent £4.5million turning the airfield into an international standard airport since purchasing the land in 1994

‘I’ve dug topsoil down one metre deep and put clean stone down. The only thing left to do is lay the concrete on the 350m extension.’

Mr Thomas has been a fan of flying ever since that he was a teen, going into the National Service at the age of 18 and working in Germany as a radio operator.

He took up flying lessons at Swansea Airport and then gave lessons to keen learners when he obtained his licence.

Mr Thomas then became a millionaire because of his work in engineering in the United States and made a decision to invest his fortune in the airstrip back home in Wales.

Since purchasing the airstrip in 1994, he has spent £4.5million transforming the former Royal Air Force Airport into a thriving facility.