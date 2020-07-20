Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II marries in private ceremony – Panorama

Princess Beatrice Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private ceremony in Windsor, BBC reports.

The wedding took place on Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. It was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with other close relatives.

Beatrice was initially due to marry in May but coronavirus delayed the plans.

The new date had not been announced in advance and Buckingham Palace said the ceremony was “small”.

The wedding took place at 11:00 BST in accordance with all relevant government guidelines, the palace said in a statement.

When the coronavirus lockdown began on 23 March, weddings in England were banned under almost all circumstances. However, since 4 July, ceremonies of up to 30 people have been allowed to take place.