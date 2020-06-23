Grand National-winnning jockey Liam Treadwell dies aged 34 | Racing News

Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell has died on the age of 34, coach Alastair Ralph has confirmed.

Treadwell sprang one of many greatest surprises on this planet’s biggest steeplechase when driving 100-1 outsider Mon Mome to victory in 2009 for coach Venetia Williams, on his first try.

He was additionally third on Monbeg Dude in 2015.

Other big-race successes for Treadwell included the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Bennys Mist in 2015 and the Byrne Group Plate on Carrickboy on the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.

Treadwell introduced his retirement from driving in February 2018, however returned to the saddle in March 2019.

As nicely as nonetheless driving, he was assistant to the Bridgnorth-based Ralph, who described Treadwell’s demise as “unbelievably sad” and a “big shock”.

Treadwell rode greater than 300 winners throughout his profession.