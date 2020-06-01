Grand jury drops charges against man who streamed OTR block party during stay-at-home order

CINCINNATI — A grand jury on Friday declined to pursue charges against Rashaan Davis, the Cincinnati man arrested after livestreaming an obvious Over-the-Rhine block party in early April.

A choose had already dismissed Davis’s misdemeanor charge for violating Ohio’s “stay-at-home” order during the pandemic. The grand jury opted to disregard the remaining felony cost of incitement to violence.

Davis, 25, was arrested April 4, lower than a day after a recording of his Facebook stream started to flow into on social media. In the recording, Davis and different members of “Club Shell” — the group gathered exterior a Shell fuel station on East Liberty Street — drink, dance and play playing cards in carefully huddled teams.

“This is how we do it in my city,” he says at one level. “We don’t give a f*** about corona. This is how we celebrate our coronavirus.”

The video turned the topic of widespread reproach, each on social media and from metropolis officers akin to Mayor John Cranley. However, protection lawyer Clyde Bennett II argued that Davis was being unfairly prosecuted for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and meeting.

Other teams already had gathered — and would proceed to take action all through the statewide quarantine — with out related punishment, together with the #OpenOhio protesters who demanded the stay-at-home order be lifted.

“If you are going to prosecute one group of people for violating the stay at home order prosecute all,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook put up after Friday’s grand jury determination.