Grand Canyon cliff collapse reveals 313 million-year-old fossil footprints

But a discovery made by a geology teacher ended up being a larger offer than he might have thought of: what he came across were the earliest vertebrate fossil tracks ever discovered at Grand Canyon National Park– about 313 million years of ages.

Geologist Allan Krill, a going to teacher from Norway at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), stumbled upon a stone marked with set of fossil footprints while on a walking with trainees in 2016, according to a news release today from the park.

Intrigued by his finding, Krill sent out an image of the tracks to coworker Stephen Rowland, a paleontologist at UNLV. Rowland and a group of coworkers recorded the discovery in a paper released Wednesday in the journal PLOS One

“These are by far the oldest vertebrate tracks in Grand Canyon, which is known for its abundant fossil tracks,” Rowland stated in a declaration. “… They are among the oldest tracks on Earth of shelled-egg-laying animals, such as reptiles, and the earliest evidence of vertebrate animals walking in sand dunes.”

The stone including the fossil tracks was exposed after a cliff collapsed. It had actually remained in plain sight along with a path, however had actually relatively gone undetected till Krill brought it to the attention of geologists.

Researchers stated the footprints reveal 2 different …