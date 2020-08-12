Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Fast Facts

Father: Sayyid Mohammad Baqir, a spiritual scholar
Mother: Name not available openly
Marriage: Information not available openly
Children: Muhammad Rida al-Sistani – oldest kid. Total variety of kids not available openly.
Religion: Shiite Muslim
Other Facts
He belongs to a widely known household of spiritual scholars and started studying at the age of 5.
Rarely does interviews and is seldom seen in public.
Timeline
1952 – Sistani relocates to the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, to study with Shiite clerics there.
1990 – Is picked by other spiritual figures to lead an essential network of schools in Najaf.
September 2002 – Issues his very first political fatwa, advising Muslims to join and safeguard Iraq versus outdoors assailants.
April 2003 – Sistani’s home arrest is raised after the US-led intrusion ofIraq Sistani concerns his 2nd political fatwa, advising the Iraqi individuals to stay neutral and not to hinder the United States forces.
June 3, 2004 – Sistani backs the brand-new Iraqi federal government. Says the brand-new federal government does not have “legitimacy of elections” and does not represent “in an appropriate way all sectors of Iraqi society and political forces. … Nevertheless, it …