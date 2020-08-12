Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Fast Facts

Father: Sayyid Mohammad Baqir, a spiritual scholar

Mother: Name not available openly

Marriage: Information not available openly

Children: Muhammad Rida al-Sistani – oldest kid. Total variety of kids not available openly.

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Other Facts

He belongs to a widely known household of spiritual scholars and started studying at the age of 5.

Al-Sistani has actually composed lots of books and writings on Islamic law and life.

During Saddam Hussein’s routine, Sistani was under home arrest for several years.

Rarely does interviews and is seldom seen in public.

Timeline

1952 – Sistani relocates to the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, to study with Shiite clerics there.

1990 – Is picked by other spiritual figures to lead an essential network of schools in Najaf.

September 2002 – Issues his very first political fatwa, advising Muslims to join and safeguard Iraq versus outdoors assailants.

April 2003 – Sistani’s home arrest is raised after the US-led intrusion ofIraq Sistani concerns his 2nd political fatwa, advising the Iraqi individuals to stay neutral and not to hinder the United States forces.

June 3, 2004 – Sistani backs the brand-new Iraqi federal government. Says the brand-new federal government does not have “legitimacy of elections” and does not represent “in an appropriate way all sectors of Iraqi society and political forces. … Nevertheless, it …