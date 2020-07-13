Granada 1 – 2 R Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Granada 2-1 on Monday night to move within two points of reclaiming the Spanish league title.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema scored first-half goals to keep Madrid four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona with two rounds to go.

Madrid can clinch their first title since 2017 on Thursday with a win at Villarreal, or if Barcelona loses points when they host Osasuna. Two draws in the final two rounds will also be enough to secure Madrid a record 34th league trophy.

Madrid were in control early in Granada and Mendy’s first goal since joining the Spanish club this season came from a beautiful angled shot into the top corner after getting past a defender inside the area in the 10th minute.

Benzema added to the lead six minutes later by scoring his 19th league goal with a right-footed strike into the far corner.

Granada, who was 10th in the standings, got on the board with a goal by Darwin Machs in the 50th minute and pressured to the end.

The hosts came closest to an equaliser with about five minutes left when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to make a difficult save and Ramos cleared a shot off the goal line.

What’s next?

Granada take on struggling Real Mallorca at the Iberostar Estadi on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano on the same evening, with both games kicking off at 9pm.