Grammy’s Petting Farm gives options for interactive learning | KAMR

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/ KCIT)– For moms and dads deciding there kids out of the class this year likewise comes the battle of providing kids a recess or interactive learning experience.

KAMR Local Four’s Crystal Martinez, went to Grammy’s Petting Farm, to see what they are doing to offer kids and moms and dads a breathe of fresh air.

For moms and dads wanting to take a break from school work or attempt some hands on learning fulfilling a couple of animals is a terrific method to decompress and acquire some understanding doing it.

Parents and kids have the ability to family pet, find out, and even feed a few of the animals they fulfill.

Owner of Grammy’s Petting Farm, Tammy Heggie, stated they have a lot to see and although it can be an enjoyable everybody will entrust a bit more understanding than when they was available in with.

“It depends on the preschool or the family and what they want. I’ve went into educational and how to make butter or just educate them on every single animal it just depends on the attention span of the children,” Heggie discussed.

Those who wish to do school work at the farm there is a brand-new addition to the farm simply for that.

According to Heggie they just recently got a bus for trainees to be able to being in and leave the sun and do school work, color, or consume a treat prior to the day is done.

