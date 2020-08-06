Grammy-winning producer Detail charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual assault

Detail was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and 5 counts of felony assault, the declaration stated. He is implicated of criminal activities in between 2010 and 2018.

Detectives sent the case to the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace in January, the declaration stated. It didn’t supply other information.

“Mr Fisher was simply apprehended some hours earlier and I have actually not had a chance to speak with him or take a look at the charges. I am rather particular he will go into a innocent plea and contest to the maximum all of these accusations,” his lawyer, Irwin Mark Bledstein, stated in an e-mail late Wednesday night.

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay- Z hit “Drunk in Love.”

Last year, a design and hopeful vocalist was granted $15 million in a Los Angeles suit that implicated the producer of abusing and raping her.

She is one of 6 ladies, some recognized experts and other music market newbies, who have actually spoken up openly versus what they stated was …