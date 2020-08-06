Grammy-winning producer Detail arrested on charges of sexual assault

Grammy Award- winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on more than a lots charges of sexual assault, authorities stated.

The 41- year-old producer was held on almost $6.3 million bail, according to a declaration from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detail, whose genuine name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and 5 counts of felony assault, the declaration stated. He is implicated of criminal activities in between 2010 and 2018.

Detectives sent the case to the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace in January, the declaration stated. It didn’t supply other information.

“Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” his lawyer, Irwin Mark Bledstein, stated in an e-mail late Wednesday night.

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay- Z hit “Drunk in Love” and has actually likewise produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

Last year, a design and hopeful vocalist was granted $15 million in a Los Angeles claim that implicated the producer of abusing and raping her.

She is one of 6 ladies, some recognized specialists and …

