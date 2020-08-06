Grammy-winning producer Detail arrested on 15 sexual assault charges

A Grammy-winning music producer known as Detail has been arrested on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges, authorities said Wednesday.

The producer, whose real name is Noel Fisher, was arrested Wednesday by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and is being investigated for incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the department said in a media release.

Detectives submitted the case to the L.A. County district attorney’s office in January. They were notified in late July of the charges filed against Fisher and an arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.29 million.

More details about the charges were not immediately available. The Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help to identify any possible additional victims; anyone with information should call the Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273.

According to the Associated Press, in 2019 a model who alleged in a lawsuit that she had been raped and sexually and emotionally abused by Fisher was awarded $15 million in Los Angeles Superior Court. Fisher, the news agency reported, won a Grammy for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit duet “Drunk in Love.”