Grammy winner due benefits plays for Labor Department workers | News

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Saunders Sermons, trombone in hand, met Better Call Harry outdoors a Georgia Department of Labor workplace. Sermons, who received a 2011 Grammy taking part in with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, was set to hit the street this yr. But Covid-19 ruined these live performance plans.

“I had a wonderful, wonderful schedule planned out, worked out and when this hit everything shut down,” Sermons mentioned.

On at the present time, Sermons is taking part in an impromptu solo live performance from the steps of a GDOL workplace for the workers inside. Sermons had been ready eight weeks for his benefits as a gig employee, and he lastly acquired the assistance he wanted.

The trombonist will probably be getting $6,000 in benefits with extra to come back.

“It’s that inner peace that all musicians can understand,” he informed Harry, “when you know you’re getting income coming in and you can be more creative.”

Sermons then launched into “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

“Okay can you stop,” mentioned Harry. “You’re going to make all the Falcons fans mad.”

Sermons modified his tune.

The candy melody of “Georgia On My MInd” performed up by way of the closed doorways of the Georgia Department of Labor workplace.