Graham Wants Declassification Of All Trump Campaign Figures Who Were Unmasked By Obama Officials

Senator Lindsey Graham, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, created a letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell as well as Attorney General William Barr looking for added documents on capacity Obama management officials who could have unmasked Trump 2016 campaign officials besides previous Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Graham Named Names

Graham asked for a checklist of Obama partners who unmasked identifications of 2016 Team Trump participants in between November 8, 2016, as well as January 31,2017 Graham particularly asked if the complying with individuals were unmasked: Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Sam Clovis, Chris Christie, Carter Page as well as George Papadopoulos.

Graham likewise would like to know why the checklist that was launched recently that exposed that Obama officials unmasked Flynn did not likewise reveal “who unmasked General Flynn’s identity for his phone call with Ambassdor Kislyak.”

RELATED: List Of Obama Officials Who ‘Unmasked’ General Flynn Has Been Declassified

Sen Lindsey Graham has actually asked for the identifications of any kind of Obama management officials who might have looked for knowledge details on participants of President Trump’s 2016 as well as 2017 campaign as well as change groups.https://t.co/lAwtMFYRAq — NPR (@NPR) May 19, 2020

Graham: ‘It raises the question of whether…officials sought the unmasking of the identities of other individuals associated with the Trump campaign’

Graham’s letter mentioned, “As you are aware, on May 13, 2020, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a list of the identity of any official who submitted a request to the National Security Agency at any point between November 8, 2016, and January 31, 2017, to unmask the identity of former National Security Adviser, Lieutenant Michael T. Flynn (Ret.). That list contained the identities of 39 officials who made requests to unmask General Flynn’s identity.”

“Given the extensive number of requests for the unmasking of General Flynn’s name during this short time period, it raises the question of whether these or other officials sought the unmasking of the identities of other individuals associated with the Trump campaign or transition team,” the legislator’s letter checked out.

Graham Demands Declassification Of All Trump Campaign Associates Who Were Unmasked By Obama Officials https://t.co/d77eZ17L5o pic.twitter.com/wq6lmtFiYD — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 20, 2020

“Accordingly, I request that the Committee be provided with a list of the names of any officials who requested, between November 8, 2016, and January 31, 2017, to unmask the identities of those associated with the Trump campaign or transition team, including but not limited to Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Sam Clovis, Chris Christie, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos, and the reason given for any such request,” Graham proceeded.

He included, “In addition, I request an explanation as to why the list released on May 13th did not contain a record showing who unmasked General Flynn’s identity for his phone call with Ambassador Kislyak.”

DEVELOPING: Lindsey Graham Schedules Vote to Subpoena Comey, Brennan, EVEN MORE on Surveillance Abuse https://t.co/yRiKGVC6TV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 19, 2020

RELATED: Barr Expects No Criminal Investigation Of Biden Or Obama From Durham Review

Graham’s letter follows Homeland Security as well as Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson as well as Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley penciled a letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell requesting the declassification of “additional information related to the unmasking of Americans around the time of the 2016 election, but also to expand the scope of our request to include information as early as January 2016.”

“Based on our investigation and recent press reports, we are increasingly concerned that the surveillance of U.S. persons affiliated with the Trump campaign began earlier than the opening of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation in late July 2016,” the letter proceeded. “It has become evident that the FBI, and possibly members of the U.S. Intelligence Community, were focused on U.S. persons affiliated with the Trump campaign in early 2016, if not even earlier.”