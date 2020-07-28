Graham says key source for Steele dossier was played ‘like a fiddle’ by Russian intelligence

Host Sean Hannity kept in mind to Graham that the FBI declared on their FISA application to surveil Page that their source was foreign-based.

TRICK SOURCE FOR ANTI-TRUMP STEELE DOSSIER IS REVEALED

“I don’t know about you,” Graham stated, “however I constantly presumed the Russian sub-source was some man in Russia, deep in the of the bowels of the Kremlin, feeding the things to Christopher Steele.

“The sub-source was a senior Russian researcher at the Brookings Institution and an employee of Christopher Steele living in the United States. He calls up a bunch of people in Russia. Who do you think this information came from? It came from the Russian intelligence service. They played this guy like a fiddle.”

Graham stated an FBI representative acknowledged Danchenko’s ‘info’ as disinformation, and alerted Steele.

“Steele turned it into a Tom Clancy novel. The FBI bought it hook, line, and sinker and got warrants,” stated Graham, who called the dossier “the most successful political operation the history of Democratic Party — because Steele was on the payroll of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

The FBI talked to Danchenko in 2017 about the info he offered for the Steele dossier that supposed to reveal Trump project ties to the Russian federal government. Danchenko complied on the condition the FBI keep his identity trick so he might secure himself, The New York Times reported.

But that all altered when Attorney General William Barr directed the FBI to declassify its report about the three-day interview and turn it over to Graham, whose Judiciary Committee has actually been examining the origins of the Russia probe.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz added to this report.