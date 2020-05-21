Graham Potter interview: Brighton boss on his development abroad and plans for the Seagulls | Football News







“There’s suffering to get to the Premier League and there’s suffering when you’re in the Premier League,” smiles Brighton boss Graham Potter as he speaks to Sky Sports through video name.

He took an uncommon path to the Premier League and his first season hasn’t all the time gone to plan.

Without a win in 2020, Brighton slipped to simply two factors above the relegation zone when soccer was suspended as a result of coronavirus. Their good work in the first half of the marketing campaign was threatening to return undone. But Potter is relishing the job of a long-term mission on the south coast.

“I’ve found it challenging. I’ve found it enjoyable,” he says of his first style of England’s prime flight, having progressed as a coach by a seven-season spell at Swedish membership Ostersunds and a 12 months with Swansea in the Championship.

“You can admire, there is a accountability in the Premier League and you additionally realise that I’m very fortunate and privileged to be right here as effectively. I’m positive there’s lots of coaches on the market in the world who would swap place with me.

“It’s, as you’d anticipate, difficult, laborious, ups and downs. But it has been thrilling.

“There’s a lot of work to do, we know that. We’ve made some steps. We’ve introduced young players into the group, we’ve changed the dynamic a little bit. We’re at the start of that process. Clearly we need to carry on. That’s where the work is now.”

Style shift at Brighton

Chris Hughton’s sacking at the finish of final season, after steering Brighton to Premier League survival regardless of a dreadful second half to the 2018/19 marketing campaign, sparked debate.

But when Brighton chairman Tony Bloom highlighted Potter’s “excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style” upon his arrival, it was clear the membership had been intent on a change in path.

The transformation of their play has been stark.

“We always look at the players we’ve got, firstly,” says Potter, as he explains the pondering behind a dramatic shift from the direct strategy beneath Hughton to his personal extra affected person, passing fashion. “You have to take a look at the high quality of participant you’ve gotten. We’ve tried to make use of them in addition to we are able to.

“From a principles perspective, we’ve tried to build our attacks in a controlled way. We want to try to arrive in the final third in a good way. We want to maybe win the ball back a little bit quicker, a little bit higher.”

The stats underline an enormous shift in the areas Potter picks out.

Graham Potter has reworked Brighton’s fashion from final season

Brighton’s numbers for passes accomplished and passing accuracy are amongst the finest in the Premier League. Their general stats for possession have moved from 17th in the Premier League to fifth.

Opta have a sophisticated metric measuring the variety of ‘build-up assaults’ a Premier League staff makes. That’s the variety of occasions they put a string of 10 passes collectively or extra which finally ends up with a shot or contact in the opposition field.

Potter has taken Brighton from making the second fewest build-up assaults final season to seventh on this marketing campaign.

And with out the ball? Brighton now press like a staff at the prime finish of the desk.

Another superior metric is passes allowed per defensive motion. Brighton have shot up from the third-lowest determine in the Premier League beneath Hughton to the fourth-best beneath Potter.

Of course, critics will say that is all effectively and good however Brighton at the moment sit precisely the similar variety of factors above the relegation zone as they did after they sacked Hughton.

Brighton have been dragged in the direction of the relegation zone after a winless 2020

Hughton did not win any of his final 9. So has Potter.

But Potter is fast to level out that that is simply the begin of Brighton’s subsequent steps beneath him. And it would take time.

“I think every manager has the responsibility to try to play football how they want to play football,” he mentioned. “And I’ve all the time mentioned, that is the subjective selection. No one is saying that is the finest means or the solely means or my means is healthier than anybody else’s. It’s in no way.

“We’re all making an attempt to do the similar factor by way of making an attempt to win soccer matches and get factors. How we do it’s the subjective bit. It’s our selections and as a supervisor or head coach that is what you are right here for. There’s no level coming in and doing precisely the similar, that does not make any sense.

“But from our perspective, nonetheless we have labored earlier than, we wished to attempt to take that on, to attempt to do this in the Premier League with an understanding that traditionally when coaches have come into the Premier League and modified types it may be damaging.

“Chris had done a great job here. It wasn’t like everything has to go. Of course not. You have to build on what was already here, which was a lot of good stuff. Then you have to try to put your own ideas and your own thoughts in to create something you can go forward with over a longer term.

“The style in itself is essentially insignificant, it’s more how well you do it. But the main thing is we know we’ve got a lot to do as well. We’re not thinking about anything other than the nine games we’ve got to play, because clearly that defines the season. That’s our focus and what we need to think about.”

Brighton could be in a much more comfy place in the event that they’d been capable of flip a few of their 11 attracts into victories this season and Potter says Brighton should enhance “in both boxes” to do this.

“That’s the exciting bit, that’s the challenging bit and that’s where our work is,” he says.

Learning abroad

Potter additionally believes his expertise as a supervisor provides him the attributes to seek out methods to make these variations.

Recently on The Football Show, Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Gary Neville inspired younger coaches to go and handle abroad. Potter says the years he had working outdoors the UK had been invaluable.

If individuals have the alternative to [coach abroad] then in fact I might advocate it wholeheartedly. It’s the smartest thing I’ve carried out in my life thus far Graham Potter

“I agree with Gary and Graeme. If people have the opportunity to do it then of course I would recommend it whole-heartedly,” he mentioned. “It’s the smartest thing I’ve carried out in my life thus far.

“You go away this nation, you’ve gotten your fact, your beliefs primarily based on being right here. And it is good to go someplace else the place possibly it is not fairly the similar, completely different views, alternative ways of the world, which I discovered fascinating. And that permits you to develop as an individual and it provides you experiences on the pitch as effectively.

“It’s nice to come out of your comfort zone, away from the surroundings that are familiar to you and if people have the opportunity then absolutely, if the family can do it and support it, because that’s also a part to it you have to consider, then, yes, it’s a fantastic experience and for me it was a wonderful time in my life.”

Potter’s Ostersunds gained at Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the Europa League in 2018

As effectively as new experiences, the transfer additionally gave Potter the probability to develop as a coach at a gentle tempo, away from the highlight, as he took Ostersunds from the fourth tier of Swedish soccer to the prime division and into the Europa League, the place they scored a memorable win over Arsenal at the Emirates in 2018.

“I had seven years in Sweden and that’s seven years of experience, seven years of going step-by-step at a football club,” he mentioned. “So I feel going at the proper velocity, studying elements of the job because it progresses and issues change however you be taught, you may make errors, you are not too out of your depth initially. I feel it was good for me, good for my persona.

“And then the step back into the UK to Swansea is another year. You familiarise yourself again with football in the UK. All these experiences – as long as you’ve got the understanding of what’s actually happening – that combination can give you the tools and the chance to succeed.

“But nonetheless, it is soccer and we all know it is so aggressive, the league is so ferocious. But in the finish I’ve had eight to 10 years of administration expertise earlier than you are taking a administration place in the Premier League.”

If the Premier League restarts, the subsequent 9 video games will likely be essential for Brighton and Potter – and their evolution collectively as membership and coach.