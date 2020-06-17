Graham Potter: Brighton squad rotation will be key on Premier League restart | Football News





Graham Potter’s Brighton will restart their Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on Saturday

Graham Potter has urged his entire squad to be prepared to play their part in Brighton’s survival fight because the Premier League restarts as a result of its coronavirus hiatus.

The Seagulls were without a win in their previous 10 games before the crisis halted the growing season back in March, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone with nine games to play.

Brighton manager Potter is fortunate to have a fully-fit squad readily available for their first game straight back at home to Arsenal on Saturday and he is in no doubt that each player may possibly be contacted over the next five weeks.

“The reality of playing 11 players for every single minute for every single game is going to be quite difficult,” Potter said.

“We’re fortunate we now have a fully fit squad of players who’re all keen to play and need to get on with it.

“They’ve all trained along with they have all year – the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been great so the challenge for them will be to be ready.

“Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to.”

‘There will be no excuses from us’

Potter readily admits it will be strange to restart the growing season behind closed doors but is urging his side to remain focused on what they can do – winning football games.

“It’s going to be totally different but there’s still an internal drive and collective desire to do well and that’s what we’ll use,” he added.

“Of course, most of us want to be playing facing supporters, but we know why we have to try this and we just have to adjust to the circumstances – there won’t be any excuses from us.

“We know there exists a big fight in front of us, we know the task – Premier League games are so tough so we need certainly to play well, we will have to fight and do our best.

“We have to focus on the things we can control and if we can do that then we are capable of winning Premier League matches and getting the job done.”

