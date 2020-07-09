Graham Potter: Brighton can learn from mistakes made against Liverpool | Football News





Graham Potter is aware Brighton need to be more adaptable using situations

Graham Potter insists Brighton can learn from their mistakes after being branded “naive in the extreme” by Graeme Souness for trying to play out of defence during the defeat to Liverpool.

Albion were 2-0 down inside eight minutes against the Premier League champions on Wednesday evening following sloppy individual errors deep in their own territory.

Sky Sports pundit Souness, who briefly managed Potter when he was a Southampton player in 1996, was baffled by the Seagulls’ risky tactics in early stages of the 3-1 loss.

Brighton boss Potter looks unlikely to compromise his footballing philosophy entering Saturday’s clash with second-placed Manchester City but accepts there is definite room for improvement.

“I can understand his points. It’s not the first time I’ve heard that,” Potter said in response to Souness’ comments.

“The challenge is for people to be better at recognising situations. You consider the opposition we’re playing against and however, you play against them they have a solution. The evidence is by using the points they’ve got this season, the points they got last year.

3:01 Highlights from Liverpool’s conquer Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Brighton in the Premier League

“Maybe you can kick it long for 20, 30, 40, 50 minutes and eventually begin to play but there’s no solution there either because I’m sure teams have tried that aswell.

“We want to attempt to improve that aspect of our performance and sometimes the way you do that is by making mistakes, by testing your self against the top and that’s what we did.

“But clearly we have to improve as well.”