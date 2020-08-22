Graffiti denying the Holocaust was found at a massacre site in France

“Liar” had actually been painted over the words “martyr” and “when the truth” on a wall at the Centere de la Mémoire, a memory center honoring those killed in the World War II massacre that happened in the town where the center lies, stated Philippe Lacroix, the mayor of Oradour- sur-Glane
The president of the center notified Lacroix of the event on Friday, Lacroix informed CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Police are looking for those accountable, Lacroix stated, however it was apparent to him that it was plainly “support for a denier.”
The town of Oradour- sur-Glane was the site of a massacre in World War II, when German soldiers ruined the whole town on June 10, 1944, eliminating 642 individuals.
The Elysee launched a declaration about the event, stating that French President Emmanuel Macron “condemns this unspeakable act in the strongest possible terms. He gives his full support to the mayor and the municipality. He assures them that everything will be done so that the perpetrators of this act are brought to justice.”
“I learned with anger and consternation of the degradation of the memory center of Oradour-sur-Glane. To sully this place of refuge is also to sully the memory of our martyrs. Everything is being done to ensure that the perpetrators of these infamous acts are brought to justice,” …