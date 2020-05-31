Graeme McDowell and Colin Montgomerie against Ryder Cup without spectators | Golf News



















2:06



Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell clarify the significance of followers throughout a Ryder Cup and have their say on whether or not this yr’s contest may take without spectators.

Colin Montgomerie and Graeme McDowell clarify the significance of followers throughout a Ryder Cup and have their say on whether or not this yr’s contest may take without spectators.

Graeme McDowell and Colin Montgomerie are each in settlement that this yr’s Ryder Cup shouldn’t go forward without spectators.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, the world’s high three gamers, have already expressed reservations in regards to the September contest being performed behind closed doorways at Whistling Straits, and their views had been echoed by McDowell and Montgomerie throughout the reside 2010 Ryder Cup Watchalong on Sunday.

Graeme McDowell clinched victory for Europe on the 2010 Ryder Cup

McDowell insisted the Ryder Cup ought to solely be given the inexperienced gentle whether it is deemed secure sufficient to confess spectators, whereas Montgomerie urged the event authorities, the European Tour and the PGA of America, to be “patient” and wait till the Ryder Cup could be performed “properly”.

As he mirrored on the astonishing scenes across the 17th inexperienced after securing victory for Europe at Celtic Manor, McDowell mentioned: “Watching this considering ‘does the Ryder Cup work without this ambiance, this pleasure, this expertise?

“My reply is not any, as a result of that is what the Ryder Cup is all about.

2:19 Graeme McDowell explains how he reacted to being chosen to exit final by Colin Montgomerie within the 2010 Ryder Cup singles. Graeme McDowell explains how he reacted to being chosen to exit final by Colin Montgomerie within the 2010 Ryder Cup singles.

“Standing on that first tee, whether or not it is in Europe or America, and you have obtained that partisan feeling among the many followers supporting their guys, you have obtained the noise and the fervour. It’s the followers that deliver the ‘X Factor’ to the Ryder Cup.

“That’s what makes the Ryder Cup so totally different, it is what makes the depth stage for the gamers so totally different, and I am unable to actually think about what it might really feel wish to make a 30-foot putt in a pivotal match within the Ryder Cup and then have silence.

“It would just be very strange, so I hope whatever decision gets made about this year’s Ryder Cup is for the good of the tournament, and for the good of what the Ryder Cup has become.

Colin Montgomerie agreed that the Ryder Cup would lose attraction with no followers

“We’ll see what happens, and if we can go ahead safely with fans, let’s do it. If it can’t go ahead safely with fans, then let’s wait a year and do it right.”

Montgomerie, one in all Europe’s most profitable gamers and the successful captain at Celtic Manor 10 years in the past, added: “The Ryder Cup is value enjoying correctly, and correctly means having followers.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

“It is such a novel occasion, and whereas I can see some tournaments going forward without followers, just like the Charles Schwab Championship, I am unable to see the Ryder Cup without followers.

“It’s just being impatient if it goes ahead, so let’s be patient and do it properly. It will be 10 times the event if you have the fans there, and it’s the fans that make or break the Ryder Cup.”